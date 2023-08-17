Newport News I-664 shooting makes for 22nd interstate shooting in 2023

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - — Wednesday evening's shooting on I-664 was the 22nd to happen this year on a Hampton Roads interstate, Virginia State Police said.

The shooting happened near Exit 5 headed southbound just before 6:30 pm. One man was killed.

It was not the only incident to happen that day. Early in the morning, two people fired shots at each other, police said. No one was shot, but a man was hurt while running from the scene.

I-664 shooting in Newport News leaves 24-year-old man dead

"It seems like it spikes in the summertime," said Willard Maxwell, Pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

Earlier this week, his church hosted a discussion about gun violence with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) and members of the community.

"We did talk about gun violence and how we as a community could help the police or how they could, as public servants or politicians, help with those numbers," said Maxwell.

Virginia State Police were not available to do an interview Thursday, but previously told News 3 some of the shootings involve road rage or gang activity, and they need help in solving them.

"You would be surprised with the number of folks that are involved in these incidents of prior conflict that don't see anything, don't do anything and don't contact us," said police Cpt. Thomas Reibel in June.

Maxwell said he has worked to build trust in the community through basketball where law enforcement and members of the community play against each other.

"A lot of times the community knows what happens, but they won't tell the police what's going on because they feel like the police won't protect them, or police may end up looking at them as a suspect," he said. "Because now we're beginning to improve those relations, I believe that definitely helps to reduce some of the gun violence."