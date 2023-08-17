Watch Now
Reported shooting leaves 2 'severely injured' on I-664 in Newport News: VSP

Posted at 8:03 PM, Aug 16, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that left two people severely injured on I-664 in Newport News.

Around 6:25 p.m. troopers were called to a crash in the southbound lanes at Exit 5/39th Street, according to State Police. Troopers found one vehicle where the driver and a passenger had been severely injured.

Police did not provide details about the injuries.

All lanes of traffic are closed at this time, and a detour is in place. Traffic is rerouted at 39th Street.

Several emergency vehicles could be seen on the interstate via VDOT's traffic cameras.

State Police said the investigation is underway.

