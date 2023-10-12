Newport News Jewish community gathers to commemorate lives lost in Israel-Hamas conflict

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tensions are growing in Israel as the devastation of Hamas attacks continue in the middle eastern country. More than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel in the deadly attacks, including 22 U.S. citizens.

More than 1,100 people have been killed in Gaza as Israel retaliates against Hamas.

A Jewish community in Newport News gathered to remember the lives lost in Israel at the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula (UJCVP).

One woman said one of her family members was killed in a deadly attack.

News Family of Suffolk woman called up from Israeli reserves fears for her safety Erin Miller

"Part of my family lives in the city that was infiltrated and we suffered a lost," Shoshana Marziano said. "A dear member of our family got killed on Saturday. That side of my family have a lot of friends and family that are either injured or missing."

Marziano was born in Jerusalem, Israel and has lived in America for the last 20 years. She said she is shocked and concerned for her family after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

"My family is in different parts of the country," Marziano said. "Some of them are in areas where there have been rocket attacks. They’ve been sheltering. I don’t think anyone anticipated such a broad attack."

Watch Previous Coverage: Family of Suffolk woman called up from Israeli reserves fears for her safety

Family of Suffolk woman called up from Israeli reserves fears for her safety

The United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula gathered in solidarity for Israel.

"I came here tonight because I thought it was really important to show support for the people of Israel," Marziano said.

More than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel in the deadly attacks. Israeli soldiers are fighting back. Marziano prays for her family daily.

"Pray and hope for peace," Marziano said. "At the same time, we also know we need to stand up and defend ourselves."