Newport News leaders hosting public Zoom meeting to discuss marijuana legalization

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Wednesday, Newport News leaders will be hosting an open Zoom meeting for the public to discuss marijuana legalization going into effect in Virginia on July 1.

Angela F. Reason, the clerk of Newport News Circuit Court, will be hosting the meeting along with Del. Cia Price and Hampton-based attorney Tim Clancy.

Reason told News 3 the goal is to have the community understand what legalization means and add clarity to issues surrounding it, including what you can and can't do.

“The communication is so vital because of the unknown. We hear so much speculation on what that legalization looks like,” Reason said. “For me, I don't want anyone to be misinformed.”

The Zoom session is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.