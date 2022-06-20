Newport News looking to hire more firefighters amid public service worker shortage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Fire Department is looking to hire 15 more firefighters as soon as possible.

“We just want somebody that’s community service-oriented and somebody that wants to give to their community," said Assistant Fire Chief Wesley Rogers.

Somebody like Lisette Torres. She is one of the current recruits of NNFD.

“I want to be that person that’s like helping them on their worst day and showing them that it’s going to be OK," Torress said.

Rogers said they're looking for at least 10-15 more firefighters. The city also trains all its firefighters to be paramedics.

“An entry level firefighter makes about $45,000. Once they complete their training, they’ll make about $48,000. In the City of Newport News, we take you to the paramedic level - training to be a paramedic - and that’s an additional $5,000 on top of the entry salary," Rogers said.

He said the city also provides full medical, dental and vision insurance.

“It’s a rewarding career, and it’s a great place to give back to your community and be a part of a great organization at the same time," Rogers said.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

