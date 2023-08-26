Watch Now
News

Actions

Newport News man arrested for Heritage Way shooting, killing: Police

Prison bars
Scripps National
Prison bars
Posted at 10:16 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 22:16:39-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested Anthony Sharif Garland in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.

Generic: Newport News Police

Crime

28-year-old man killed in shooting on Heritage Way in Newport News

Jay Greene
3:26 PM, Aug 17, 2023

On Aug. 16, around 10:30, police responded to gunshots on the first block of Heritage Way, according to NNPD press release. Thomas Lee Henson had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police charge Garland, 36, with second degree murder and use of a fire arm in commission of a felony.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV