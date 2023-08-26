Newport News man arrested for Heritage Way shooting, killing: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested Anthony Sharif Garland in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.

On Aug. 16, around 10:30, police responded to gunshots on the first block of Heritage Way, according to NNPD press release. Thomas Lee Henson had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police charge Garland, 36, with second degree murder and use of a fire arm in commission of a felony.