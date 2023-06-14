Newport News man arrested in connection to homicide on Terminal Ave

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On June 9, 38-year-old Dontreal Mattocks was arrested in reference to a homicide on April 29.

Mattocks was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

On April 29, Newport News police were dispatched to 17th Street and Terminal Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Larry Leroy Wallace suffering from "at least one" gunshot wound.

Police say he was transported to a hospital for treatment where he later died.