Newport News man arrested in connection to homicide on Terminal Ave

Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 14, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On June 9, 38-year-old Dontreal Mattocks was arrested in reference to a homicide on April 29.

Mattocks was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

On April 29, Newport News police were dispatched to 17th Street and Terminal Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Larry Leroy Wallace suffering from "at least one" gunshot wound.

Police say he was transported to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

