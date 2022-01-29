Newport News man arrested in connection with Hampton shooting that left woman injured

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the 4000 block of W. Mercury Boulevard that left a woman injured last week.

Investigators, in conjunction with Newport News detectives and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force, arrested 21-year-old Asron Marquis Sellers of Newport News Saturday in connection with the shooting. He was charged with one count of Malicious Wounding, one count of Attempted Robbery, three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and one count of Shooting in an Occupied Vehicle.

Sellers is in custody at the Newport News City Jail.

On the night of January 23, police received a call about a shooting that had just happened in the area. Before officers arrived on scene, the victim, a transgender woman, was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed she was shot after she had arranged to meet an acquaintance with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

After the preliminary investigation, police said she was not targeted because she is transgender.

Download the News 3 app for updates.