Newport News man charged in connection to murder of 21-year-old man on Aqueduct Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old-man on Aqueduct Drive.

Newport News Police say they have arrested and charged De'Aundre Malique Jarrett with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is in connection to the murder of Messiah Jarvis Martin that occurred on September 3.

On September 3, at 2:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive in reference to a shooting.

According to police, they found two adults with gunshot wounds: a man, 21-year-old Messiah Jarvis Martin, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

