Man killed and woman hurt in Newport News shooting, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police say a man was killed and a woman may not survive following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Aqueduct Drive a little before 2:30 a.m. That's in an apartment complex near Colony Drive and Warwick Boulevard.

News 3 Photojournalist Justin Fleenor arrived to a large area of the parking lot taped off by police.

According to police, they found two adults with gunshot wounds: a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In April, a teenager was shot and killed on the same street.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.