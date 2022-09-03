Watch Now
News

Actions

Man killed and woman hurt in Newport News shooting, police investigating

Sep 3 2022 homicide NN aqueduct Drive
Fleenor, Justin
Sep 3 2022 homicide NN aqueduct Drive
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 08:57:40-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police say a man was killed and a woman may not survive following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Aqueduct Drive a little before 2:30 a.m. That's in an apartment complex near Colony Drive and Warwick Boulevard.

News 3 Photojournalist Justin Fleenor arrived to a large area of the parking lot taped off by police.

According to police, they found two adults with gunshot wounds: a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In April, a teenager was shot and killed on the same street.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!