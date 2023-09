HAMPTON, Va. — A Newport News man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Hampton, police told News 3.

First responders were called to the crash on Aberdeen Road just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, HPD officers said.

At the scene, they found Edward Charles Kittles, 62, laying in the road with serious injuries.

Police believe Kittles lost control and hit a polie, according to a preliminary investigation.

Kittles died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.