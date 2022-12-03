Watch Now
Newport News mayor kicks off 'Light at the Fountain' with official tree lighting at City Center

NlightN series logos_LATF.png
City of Newport News
Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 11:54:24-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News is set to illuminate City Center Saturday night.

All in the community are invited to witness City Center being illuminated with Mayor Price officially lighting the holiday tree during a ceremony Saturday night.

Activities take place from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The mayor will light the holiday tree during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Other event festivities include live stage entertainment, seasonal gift vendors, an ice sculpting exhibition, face painters, food vendors, carnival games, children’s crafts, and strolling entertainers, according to the city.

There will be new festivities this year for the community to join.

WAVE-FIELD is an interactive art exhibit comprised of eight, motion-activated LED musical seesaws that generate light and sound when triggered by riders, according to city officials.

This event is free and open to the public.

Lights at the Fountain is sponsored by City Center at Oyster Point, and is part of the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series. A 16-minute synchronized light show will play every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly.

