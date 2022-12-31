Newport News Mayor Price sends farewell message after serving as mayor for 12 years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS term as mayor ends Sunday at midnight.

It's the end of an era in Newport News. For 12 years, Dr. McKinley Price has been the city's mayor.

He sent the following farewell message to Newport News residents, businesses, employees, and friends:

2022 ends, so does my time as Mayor of Newport News. It has truly been a privilege to lead the city for the past 12 years. Serving as Mayor of the city where I was born and raised, and the place I returned to raise my own family, is one of the greatest honors of my life.



I’m incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together. The growth and transformation that have taken place in Newport News are remarkable, and we are poised for even greater success in 2023 and beyond.



Newport News is a city built on breakthroughs. A place where collective ideas come together without limitations. We smash atoms and build nuclear aircraft carriers – anything is possible in Newport News!



Thank you for working with me to ensure Newport News is a city of hope and opportunity for all. Let us continue to build and break though.





