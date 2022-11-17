Newport News Mayor McKinley Price reveals city's new brand in last State of the City address

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - It's the end of an era in Newport News. For 12 years, Dr. McKinley Price has been the city's mayor. Wednesday night, he delivered his last State of the City address before his term expires at the end of this year.

“I just hope I did service to the people I was trying to thank, and trying to honor the role of the mayor,” Price told News 3.

Throughout his speech, he reflected on the past and revealed the future, including the City of Newport News’s new brand: “Built on Breakthroughs.”

“We're going to use this now to grow, promote, and get more companies to join the city because it's got everything you need to grow,” Prices said.

Throughout his one-hour speech, Price mentioned the city's work in many areas throughout his 12-year tenure in office.

A few of those issues included tackling crime, building educational opportunities for residents and investing into the local economy.

He took time to thank family, friends, and colleagues in the city who’ve had an impact on his life and career.

He also recognized new city council members Cleon Long, Curtis Bethany III, and John Eley III, as well as Mayor-Elect Phillip Jones, and offered advice before they take office next year.

“You have the challenge of not just continuing what we have begun, but also taking our city to new heights,” Price said in his speech to the new incoming city council members.

News 3 caught up with Mayor Price and Mayor-Elect Jones. Jones shared his thoughts on his predecessor.

[He’s] a great man [and] someone that laid a strong foundation over the last 12 years,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, Price shared some encouraging words about Jones.

“We've had some initial talks and I hope, if he's willing, we will be by his side to help him if he wants it,” Price said of Jones.

This November, Jones also made history becoming, at 33, the youngest black mayor and directly elected mayor in the City of Newport News’s history.

READ: Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayoral race

“My biggest priority is unity on the council, and then how can I facilitate hard and difficult conversations,” Jones said. “I do believe it's a changing of the guard, and I'm excited to be a part of that change.”

Price also spoke of the incoming change of leadership in the mayor’s seat and city council.

“I think there's an opportunity there for young energy and transformation,” Price said. “It's going to be exciting to watch. I can't wait, but I'll be in my rocking chair doing that.”

Meanwhile, Price is looking forward to when his term is up later this year.

He’s planning on focusing on family and on his work as a dentist, but always supporting Newport News then, now, and in the future.

“I just want to be remembered as an average guy that did the best he could with what he had and hopefully show, especially the youth, that if you have the chance, you can be anything you want to be,” Price said.