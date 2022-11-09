Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayoral race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Phillip Jones declared victory in the Newport News mayoral race during his watch party on Tuesday night.

Jones beat out candidates Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick and Dave Jenkins to become Newport News’ next mayor. He received over 40% of the votes.

In his acceptance speech, Jones spoke about the city’s optimistic future and what he will focus on as the city’s mayor.

“Newport News can be a city where everyone has access to their rights. Everyone can feel safe in their communities, and everyone can have a quality education,” said Jones.

Mayor McKinley Price did not run for reelection. In his speech, Jones thanked Price for laying the foundation as he assumes the role.

Jones also spoke about his top priorities and what he plans to accomplish in office.

“The first thing we are going to accomplish is we are going to establish a transition team and look at best practices from all cities across the country, so we can ensure that we can compete in a global economy, that plan is going to come out in the next two weeks or so,” said Jones.

Jones’ win in Newport News is noteworthy: At just 33-years-old, he is the youngest African American mayor in the city’s history.

Read more about Jones here.