Newport News mother claims daughter is being bullied, bruised at school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A mother in Newport News claims her daughter is being bullied and bruised at school. After months of frustration, she reached out to News 3 to get some answers.

The mother is very emotional about what she says she is dealing with. Sarah is only 6-years-old and goes to Katherine Johnson Elementary.

She tells News 3, kids have hit her on her arms, legs, face, and ribs. Sarah's mother says she's terrified of sending her to school and just wants this to end.

Sarah tells News 3 that she will tell the students who hit her to "stop being mean."

"My arms, and my ribs, and my legs, and my nose," Sarah tells News 3 that those are the areas that the bullies target.

According to her mother, this has been happening since September.

"Every time she comes home I always make sure I go to the school, talk to the principal, and it's going on for about 3 months now," the mother, Angeline Kpollie said. "The bruises got bad to the point I had to keep her home for her to recover in order for her to go to school the next day."

The mother also says she reached out to law enforcement to see if that would produce results.

"I called the police they advised me to call, one of the officers told me to report it to him and also have asked me to call the school board," Kpollie said.

Sarah's mother says soon she will have to consider removing her child from the school.

Newport News Public Schools released a statement in regards to this incident:

Newport News Public Schools strives to ensure that every student has a safe and supportive learning environment. The school division has established clear expectations for behavior and a robust youth development program that encourages and builds positive student relationships.



Maintaining open communication and collaborating with families is an integral part of this process. The principal of Katherine G. Johnson Elementary School and the Executive Director of Elementary School Leadership have met with the student’s parent to work together to identify and implement potential solutions including changing the student’s class. The wellbeing of our students is the top priority. Our administrators will continue to work with the parent to support the student and ensure their success.





Resources to help with bullying:

Parents Against Bullying

NNPS on Bullying

