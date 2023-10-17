Newport News mother dies by suicide while serving sentence for stabbing children, killing 1: HRRJ

Editor's note: The details in this article are graphic and may be disturbing to some views.

Sarah Ganoe, who was sentenced to 37 years in prison after stabbing both her children, killing one, was found unresponsive in her cell at Hampton Roads Regional Jail Sunday.

The HRRJ said that at 4:25 a.m. on Oct. 15, Ganoe "was found in her cell unresponsive due to her committing an act of self-directed violence via hanging."

Jail staff started life saving measures and were able to regain signs of life, according to the HRRJ. Staff and EMS transported Ganoe to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

At 6:41 p.m., on Monday, Ganoe was pronounced brain dead at the hospital.

Ganoe was sentenced in September to 24 years for second degree murder and 13 years for malicious assault.

On May 10, 2021, around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Hilltop Drive for reports of a woman in distress.

When officers arrived they found Ganoe's 8-year-old daughter and her 10-month-old son suffering from stab wounds.

Police say they immediately started life-saving measures but the 10-month-old died at the scene.

According to court documents, the 10-month-old's father said he received a voice text from Ganoe while at work telling him, "not to be sad", but the house would "be bloody" when he got home.

The court documents also say that the baby had multiple stab wounds to his chest and the 8-year-old had "at least 50 stab wounds throughout her body," as well as other injuries too graphic to share.

The 8-year-old was taken to CHKD where she recovered.