Newport News mother sentenced to 37 years after stabbing her children, killing 1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sarah Ganoe was sentenced to 37 years in prison after stabbing both her children, seriously injuring her 8-year-old daughter and killing her 10-month-old son in 2021.

Ganoe is serving 24 years for second degree murder and 13 years for malicious assault.

On May 10, 2021 around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Hilltop Drive for reports of a woman in distress.

When officers arrived, they found the two children suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police immediately began life-saving measures to the children, but the 10-month-old, Zell Howard, died at the scene.

According to court documents, Zell Howard's father said he received a voice text from Ganoe while at work telling him, "not to be sad, but the house would be bloody when he got home."

The child's father called 911, and when he got home, found a large amount of blood in numerous bedrooms and the two children, along with Ganoe, lying on a bed.

The documents also state the baby had "multiple stab wounds to his chest," while the 8-year-old had "at least 50 stab wounds throughout her body," as well as other injuries too graphic to share.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to CHKD, where she recovered.