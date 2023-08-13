Newport News mother still without answers a year after son was shot and killed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A year later with no answers. That's what one Newport News mother is telling News 3 after her son, Hykeem Boswell-Fullwood, was shot and killed.

Saturday night, she held a vigil to honor his life.

August 12, 2022 is the day Julie Fullwood lost her one and only son to senseless gun violence on Manor Road.

"He was the sweetest child. He never ever talked back, never raised his voice, and never ever gave me any type of issues," said Fullwood.

When police got to the scene, they saw another man was also shot.

Fullwood told News 3 that was Hykeem's brother.

Fortunately, he survived, however, police still don't know who pulled the trigger.

"He's terrified, and I think I would be to if I watched my brother take his last breath," said Fullwood.

Boswell-Fullwood was only 21 for two weeks before he died.

"I will never get to experience having a grandchild, I don't have any other kids once I'm gone that's it, and it's just so sad. This world is just so wicked, a lot of my friends were losing our sons to violence," said Fullwood.

The road to healing remains a tough journey, as Julie Fullwood still has no answers on who pulled the trigger and why.

But, in an effort to keep her son's name alive, family and friends held a vigil to shine their light among darkness.

"It's a difference when God take you on its own, but when man take you the hurt is different," said Fullwood's aunt.

Hykeem's mother told News 3 her son was outgoing all his life who had a strong passion for dance, those memories and his performances, she now holds near and dear to her heart.

"Until we get justice I don't think I'll ever have closure or be able to move on," said Fullwood.

While the pain for this family continues to run deep, police said this case remains under investigation.

Officers encourage anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.