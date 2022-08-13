One dead following Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS Va. – Police are investigating a homicide that took place on August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m.

Newport News Police responded to the 400 block of Manor Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are also investigating another shooting that happened in this area in April 2022. That shooting left two men injured.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.