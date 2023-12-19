Newport News names new City Manager after nationwide search

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a nationwide search, the Newport News City Council named the acting city manager, Alan Archer, as the new City Manager.

Newport News City Council officially appointed Archer to the position during a Special Meeting held on Monday, Dec. 18. The appointment is the culmination of a multi-month process that included interviews with candidates from across the country, as well input from community leaders about what they would like to see in their next City Manager.

News Newport News city leaders, community members discuss future of downtown area Ellen Ice

“Alan has proven himself to be a thoughtful leader showing concern for the community and city staff,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “Our shared commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our community remains steadfast. We are confident in Alan’s leadership ability as we continue to build a city that thrives and moves forward.”

Archer, who has served as Acting City Manager since August, first joined the city in 2006 as an Assistant City Manager.

“I appreciate the confidence that City Council has shown in me and I am honored to accept the position of City Manager," said Archer. "Newport News has been my home for seventeen years and this is an exciting opportunity to serve a vibrant and diverse community. The privilege of leading this organization fills me with great resolve and I am deeply committed to pursuing City Council’s strategic priorities and the success of our community.”

Watch related story: Newport News city leaders, community members discuss future of downtown area

Key stakeholders discuss future of downtown Newport News

Archer holds a Master of Public Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from James Madison University.

His first day will be Dec.19.