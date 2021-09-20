Newport News Police Chief Drew to host 'Chat with the Chief' to discuss how department plans to fight crime

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police Chief Drew will host a "Chat with the Chief" Tuesday afternoon to discuss how the department intends to fight crime.

The chat will take place Tuesday on Facebook Live at noon and 6 p.m. The Newport News Police Department encourages residents to chime in and ask questions on their Facebook page.

The department says the chat will also update residents on upcoming events and crime stats.

This chat comes a day after a school shooting took place at Heritage High School Monday morning.

Two teens were shot: One male was shot in the side of face, and the other was a female who was shot in the lower leg, police said, adding that neither sustained what are considered life-threatening injuries.

Chief Drew said they have arrested the suspect, who is a male teen.

We will stream the "Chat with the Chief" live in this story Tuesday at noon.