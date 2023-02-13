Newport News police identify man that died after being hit by car on Jefferson Ave

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say 40-year-old Terrance Jerome Arnold, of Newport News, has died in the hospital from his injuries after being hit by a car on Jefferson Avenue on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 3, around 2:46 p.m., Newport News police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard, according to police.

Police say when they arrived they found a man, now identified as Arnold, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured and stayed on scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with News 3 for updates.