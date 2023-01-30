Newport News Police investigating Sunday night triple shooting on Roanoke Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police is investigating a triple shooting involving three men that happened Sunday night.

According to NNPD, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Roanoke Avenue in reference to shots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers found two men.

Police told News 3 one of the men appeared to have a life-threatening injury, while the other appeared to have a non-life threatening injury.

Both men were take to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to police, a third man took himself to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

As of Sunday night, there's no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Newport News Police Department's non-emergency number at (757) 247–2500.

You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or online at p3tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for any updates regarding this story.