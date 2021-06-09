Watch
Newport News Police joins community in a walk to show support, care after man found fatally shot inside vehicle

News 3 reporter Zak Dahlheimer
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:09:17-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are joining the community Wednesday in a walk to show care and support to the family of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday around 10:50 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue.

When police arrived they found a man inside a vehicle suffering who had been shot.

31-year-old Keian Meusa was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

On Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Community Awareness, Reconnection, & Education (C.A.R.E.) support gathering will take place in South Precinct.

Officers, citizens, city departments, and our community partners will gather in the area of Cottage Grove Apartments to show care and support for the family of the victims involved and the community.

All those participating in the walk should meet at Macedonia Baptist Church at 5500 Marshall Avenue and walk through the Cottage Grove Apartment complex and surrounding areas.

