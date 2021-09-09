Newport News Police officer who shot, killed man in altercation with Taser in December 2019 acquitted of all charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One of two Newport News Police officers who shot and killed a man during an altercation over a Taser in December 2019 has been acquitted of all charges.

The prosecution rested its defense Wednesday for Newport News Police Officer Dwight Pitterson. On Thursday, Pitterson was found not guilty of felony malicious wounding, felony shoot/stab in the commission of a felony, misdemeanor enter property to damage and misdemeanor assault & battery in the shooting that left 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III dead.

Pitterson and his co-defendant, former Sgt. Albert Pearson, were granted bond in November 2020. That month, charges were filed against the two in connection with the incident that happened in the 100 block of Nantucket Place on December 27, 2019.

On the night of the shooting, officers responded to address someone who, in a press conference later that night, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said had called multiple times. The victim started calling about different situations in Fairfax and other areas around 2 p.m., he said, and officers had been there earlier.

When officers responded that night, they intended to charge Berry with abusing the 911 system and tying up the line.

During the November 2020 bond hearing, Pitterson's attorney noted Pitterson, who served with the police department for more than five years, did not have prior criminal history.

