Newport News Public Schools approves school calendar adjustments including adding wellness days

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools have officially approved including wellness days into the school calendar.

During a special called meeting on Tuesday, the school board voted to approve the Superintendent’s proposed school calendar adjustments that include some wellness days for students and staff, and additional planning and development time for teachers:

New changes include:

Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23, are now “wellness day holidays” for all students and staff. Wednesday, November 24 is a holiday for all 12-month staff. Schools will now be closed for students and staff Monday, November 22, through Friday, November 26.

Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4, are now mid-term intervention days for students who need additional academic support. The schedule for both days includes in-person learning in the morning for identified students and time for teacher planning in the afternoon.

January 14 and April 1 are now designated as independent/virtual learning days for all students. These days will serve as professional development and planning days for teachers.

March 16 and April 20 are now half days for students with in-person instruction in the morning and independent learning in the afternoon. Teachers will use the afternoon for professional development.

