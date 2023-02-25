Newport News Public Schools host job fair for school security officers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This weekend, Newport News Public Schools held a job fair with hopes to fill positions.

Hiring managers held interviews and gave out offers on the spot.

The district is searching for school security officers to provide additional support for teachers, students, and school resource officers.

Hiring managers are also looking to fill positions like bus drivers, substitute teachers, and child nutrition staff.

Candidates were able to fill out an application and were offered in-person interviews.

The district prefers people with a security or military background, but training is provided.

Rashard Wright, Chief of Staff for Newport News Public Schools, says making sure schools are safe places is a top priority.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to add to our security team and ensure the safety of our teacher's staff and the Newport News community," said Wright.

Hiring managers and staff plan to fill all vacancies by March 14th.

To apply for a job or to learn information about positions Newport News Public Schools has to offer, click here.