Watch
News

Actions

Newport News Sailor sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 20:32:53-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News Navy Sailor was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Travis James Muckelroy, of Newport News, used a social media platform to develop online relationships with children.

Documents say on various occasions in April and September of 2021, Muckelroy instructed a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl to send him nude photographs or recordings of themselves engaging in sexual acts. They said he made these requests even after one of the girls informed Muckelroy she was the victim of rape.

Documents say, Muckelroy also used the same social media platform to communicate with at least three other suspected minors. He had been an enlisted member of the Navy since 2019.

Along with a sentence of 25 years, he was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15