Newport News School Board issues statement after public comments at meeting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board said its members are "reflecting on each speaker’s comments" following this week's meeting.

More than a hundred parents and students packed an auditorium Tuesday night for the school board's first meeting since police said a 6-year-old boy shot Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher, on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary.

A number of students, teachers, parents and community members spoke to the board during the meeting, many of whom were outraged and concerned.

Many parents said they not only want to see metal detectors, but they want more security officers to make sure another shooting doesn't happen. A number of teachers also called for increased security and disciplinary measures.

The school board released the following statement Wednesday evening: