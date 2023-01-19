Newport News School Board issues statement after public comments at meeting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board said its members are "reflecting on each speaker’s comments" following this week's meeting.
More than a hundred parents and students packed an auditorium Tuesday night for the school board's first meeting since police said a 6-year-old boy shot Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher, on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary.
A number of students, teachers, parents and community members spoke to the board during the meeting, many of whom were outraged and concerned.
Many parents said they not only want to see metal detectors, but they want more security officers to make sure another shooting doesn't happen. A number of teachers also called for increased security and disciplinary measures.
The school board released the following statement Wednesday evening:
The School Board thanks all of the teachers, staff, families, students and citizens who attended the board meeting and shared their thoughts and concerns with candor. We acknowledge that speaking up takes courage especially for our teachers and students; that is why we altered the meeting agenda to ensure that every one who wished to address us had the opportunity to do so.
We listened intently and we are reflecting on each speaker’s comments. We know our community wants action and we are determined to follow up on the recommendations and concerns we heard.
In the coming days, weeks and months, the School Board will take the necessary steps to restore public confidence in Newport News Public Schools.
Newport News School Board