Newport News School Board launches survey to gather public input on next superintendent

The Newport News community will have the chance to give their input on qualities they wish to see as the division's next superintendent.

The school division is hosting a public hearing to discuss the matter at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Menchville High School.

The Newport News School Board voted to fire the previous superintendent, Dr. George Parker, in January. His firing came a few weeks after police say a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School.

The school board has also created a survey related to the superintendent criteria.

You can click hereto fill out the survey. The deadline to fill out the survey is April 23.

The board says after the search process wraps up, the new superintendent will be announced in August or September of this year.