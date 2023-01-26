NN schools superintendent releases statement after board votes for removal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. George Parker, III, said the Newport News School Board's vote to remove him as superintendent "was made without cause and after careful consideration of the future of NNPS."

Dr. Parker released the statement to NNPS staff Wednesday night.

It comes as the board voted 5-1 to replace Dr. Parker who has been dealing with the fallout after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.

Dr. Parker has served as superintendent since 2018. His termination date will be Feb. 1. The board has 180 days to the position. Michele Mitchell, who currently serves as executive director of student advancement, will serve as interim superintendent.

Here is Dr. Parker's full statement:

"Colleagues,

This evening the Newport News School Board voted to terminate my service as division superintendent from NNPS. This decision was made without cause and after careful consideration of the future of NNPS.

I would like to thank you and the School Board for affording me the honor of serving as your division superintendent for nearly five years. To our executive team, principals, faculty and staff across this system, I am truly indebted to you for the heart work that has been on display throughout my tenure. I will truly miss you all.

I wish Ms. Zwerner and the Richneck staff and community best wishes in their recovery from this unfortunate and tragic incident. I admire their bravery and the selfless love that they have demonstrated for each other and their students.

Despite significant challenges, I will depart NNPS knowing that we have made progress in several important areas. During my tenure, for example, we have made significant progress in improving teacher and staff compensation by providing a 19.6 percent average increase in teacher compensation and a 14 percent average increase for bus drivers over four fiscal cycles. Additionally, we were able to raise the initial starting pay for all classified employees to a minimum of fifteen dollars per hour.

We improved academic services for students by expanding reading and mathematics diagnostic assessments, remedial reading programs and mental health services. Our efforts in providing mental health therapy by adding clinically licensed mental health professionals to our division staff was recognized at a national level when NNPS was awarded the Silver Magna Award from the National School Board Association. Because of these enhanced academic services, our students have continued to excel. For example, forty-five percent of the Class of 2022 graduated with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, and these graduates earned over 2,000 industry and career certifications and more than $55 million in scholarships and academic awards.

We have continued to focus on academic and social emotional learning opportunities as well. During my tenure, NNPS added courses in cyber-security and iSTEM. We also initiated a Virtual Learning Academy that now serves students grades 6-12. We expanded mentorship initiatives such as RISE, BLOOM and My Brothers Keepers. Additionally, we are moving forward with middle school athletics. Student athletics and mentor programs enable our students to collaborate with our community in building character, career interests, and leadership.

We have also focused on operational excellence. In collaboration with community stakeholders, we have completed a 15-year Facility Master Plan, which will allow NNPS to be better positioned to work jointly with city and community leaders in efforts to improve aging facilities. Additionally, the realization of a new Huntington Middle School is currently underway with plans for a school opening in 2024.

These and many other accomplishments are not mine alone. They are the work of dedicated individuals across NNPS. As my time here comes to an end, please know that I will continue to root for the entire NNPS team, including your future leadership.

Best wishes for an extremely bright future NNPS!

Yours in Education,

George Parker, III"

Dr. Parker, who currently makes $251,057.57 a year is slated to get a severance payout of $502,115.14 over the next 12 months.