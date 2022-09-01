Newport News Sgt. convicted of voluntary manslaughter for 2019 fatal shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News Police Department Sergeant has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a December 2019 fatal shooting.

Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Albin Pearson was found guilty by a jury of voluntary manslaughter for the killing of Henry Kistler Berry III, a 43-year-old white man of Newport News.

This is a reduced charge as he was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Sergeant Pearson and another officer, Dwight Pitterson shot Berry back in 2019 after a struggle involving a taser.

Pitterson was acquitted of all charges in connection with this incident in September 2021.

Pearson's sentencing is scheduled for December 9. Voluntary manslaughter is a class five felony punishable by one to ten years in prison.

