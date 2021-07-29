Newport News Shipbuilding requiring mask wearing regardless of vaccination status

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise locally and nationwide, anyone at Newport News Shipbuilding will be required to wear a mask, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated against the virus or not.

This goes into effect starting Monday, Aug. 2, and people at the shipyard will need to wear masks while indoors or in covered facilities. This is in alignment with updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Defense.

In a statement issued Thursday, NNS President Jennifer Boykin said confirmed cases of COVID-19 the shipyard have also risen and although the numbers are below what was reported at the beginning of the pandemic, she called it "concerning."

The vaccination rate at NNS is at 52%.

Boykin encouraged employees to get vaccinated "to help us bring this pandemic to an end."

Related: Newport News Shipbuilding administering COVID-19 vaccines to employees

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.