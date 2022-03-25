Newport News teachers see pay raises, bonus for upcoming school year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Teachers in Newport News will see an average 6.5 percent raise for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as a bonus.

“That was desperately needed for a lot of veteran teachers who were making less than some new teachers,” social studies teacher Conor Collins told News 3.

Along with the raise in salary for current teachers, the starting salary for a new hire in Newport News will also increase from $47,200 to $50,000. The school said it's all in an effort to retain current staff as well as recruit for the open positions.

“In a realistic, pragmatic sense, it is a good amount,” Collins said.

The school board unanimously approved the $359.4 million budget Tuesday. In addition to the raises, the board also approved a one-time bonus of $1,000 for all full-time employees and $500 for all part-time employees.

“Our employees have had a challenging school year. This bonus is an acknowledgment of their hard work in meeting the daily demands of our school division while dealing with an increase in vacant positions,” said Superintendent Dr. George Parker. “This is a token of our appreciation.”

Bus drivers are also seeing a pay increase. Their starting salary will increase from $15.80 to $20.16 an hour. The school system is also offering a recruitment incentive of $2,000 for new drivers and a $3,000 referral bonus for current employees.