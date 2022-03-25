Portsmouth School Board approves bonuses for staff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth School Board has approved bonuses for Portsmouth Public Schools staff during its meeting Thursday night.

PPS Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III announced that school leaders approved a $1,500 bonus for full-time staff and a $750 bonus for part-time staff.

"I want to thank our Board for allowing us to honor the work and efforts of our incredible PPS team," Bracy wrote.

School divisions across Hampton Roads have been seeking to address teacher pay with proposed raises for the upcoming school year.

A report from last year examined the differences in teacher pay compared with other careers. Virginia had the highest negative difference between teacher pay and other careers of all 50 states, according to business.org., only ahead of Washington, D.C.