Newport News to receive over $700k in funding for gun violence prevention initiative

Joshua Green
Newport News
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 02, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Today, Congressman Bobby Scott is presenting $760,000 to the City of Newport News that will be used to fund the Gun Violence and Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

Rep. Scott included the initiative, which aims to prevent gun violence, in his FY 2023 funding requests. His office describes the initiative as, “a multi-layered approach to gun violence reduction that utilizes collaboration, prevention, intervention, enforcement, reentry, community engagement, and outreach to prevent, intervene, and interrupt cycles of gun violence amongst youth and young adults between the ages of 13 and 24.”

Rep. Scott is presenting the funding at City Council Chambers, and Mayor Phillip Jones and other city leaders are expected to attend.

