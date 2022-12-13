Newport News, Va. State Police announce partnership 1 week after Bold Blue Line funding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Governor Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line initiative was just funded last week. The $20 million project aims to reduce homicides, shooting and violent crime, according to a news release from Youngkin’s office.

Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, Newport News and Portsmouth are receiving some of the initiative’s funds.

TRENDING: Operation Bold Blue Line: 5 Hampton Roads cities get money for law enforcement training, equipment

The operation entails a “multi-agency” approach to tackle crime. Newport News and Virginia State Police announced that they will begin a joint operation to address crime. Newport News police chief Steve Drew said in a news release that he is excited for the partnership.

“We are excited about working side-by-side with our partners at Virginia State Police to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for our citizens in the city of Newport News,” said Drew.

Operation Bold Blue Line outlined specific areas that the initiative will focus on, including improving pay and wage compression for law enforcement, improving law enforcement recruiting, ensuring law enforcement is "backed up" by prosecutors and providing resources to witnesses and victims.