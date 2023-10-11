Newport News-Williamsburg Airport holds simulated plane crash training

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Several Peninsula police and fire departments will speed toward Newport News-Williamsburg Airport on Wednesday, but it won't be for a real emergency.

The airport is hosting an emergency exercise simulating a commercial plane crash with casualties.

First responders will be called to fiery wreckage for a training that's mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years.

Among the agencies responding will be the airport's police and fire departments, along with the Newport News Fire Department, Virginia State Police and others.

“Everyone has turnover in their operations so some people are new. Some people have been around the block a few times. It’s good to incorporate the new people with the older people so they can see how it really happens," said John Borden, Acting Director for Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

Borden says the exercise is "all-hands-on-deck," and will also include employees from the grounds team to administration.