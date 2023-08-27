Newport News woman holds "Stop the Violence Now" event to raise awareness about recent gun violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In an effort to raise awareness about gun violence across Hampton Roads, a Newport News woman held an event called "Stop the Violence Now" to call for change as gun violence involving kids is a growing concern.

"Newport News and Hampton, the crime rate has went up, and [I] strongly believe I should come out and speak against it," said organizer Mary Jones.

The recent gun violence is a pressing concern is leaving many families fed up.

In the last two weeks, News 3 reported on several shootings with young people as victims, and a double shooting that happened Thursday near Kempsville High School during a football game.

"It frustrates me to see that this is a cycle that's still going on," said LaTanya Grady, a Newport News resident fed up with gun violence.

Jones said she held the event because she is seeing many people die from guns.

But she knows firsthand the impact a bad choice can have after she spent time in jail 20 years ago.

"When I know somebody, I see them today, or tomorrow and there not here," said Jones.

Parents who came to the event are hoping for change and know all too well about the impact of gun violence.

"My son, Andre Grady, he was a 5-year-old when he got shot in a drive-by shooting, then he got shot again when he was 18," said Latanya Grady.

"My son, he got shot 14 times, but he survived. He was a healthy 19-year-old. My son is still the happiest, same person, he just can't walk and he's paralyzed from the waist down" said Newport News resident Sheronda Gay.

But it's not just parents. Children in the community are also sharing their disappointment with the lack of solutions to senseless gun violence.

"I do get frustrated [that they're] my age and it's sad. I know a lot of the kids. The 16-year-old, I went to school with him, and a couple of other people in Newport News I went to school with them," said Newport News high school student Lacari Scott.

As school starts Monday for some Hampton Roads school districts, families and community activists said they hope Saturday's event will reduce violent crime.

"It starts with stuff like this, getting the kids out here, bringing the community together, and let them see it starts from the adults," said Grady.