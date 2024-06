ROCKVILLE, Md. - The News 3 First Warning Weather Team walked away winners from the 66th Capital Emmy ceremony in Maryland on Saturday.

In the category "Weather," Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey, meteorologists Myles Henderson, April Loveland and Kristy Steward, producer Wyatt Nail and photojournalist Michael Woodward took home the Emmy for the 2023 special "First Warning to Hurricane Season."

This was the second straight year WTKR meteorologists won the category.

See the winning moment HERE!