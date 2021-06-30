News 3 investigates neighborhood fighting that escalated to shooting of firefighter, another man in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 is investigating the criminal history of the man accused of shooting a firefighter and another man in Portsmouth on Monday night.

Residents on the block say fighting between neighbors has escalated over the last several months.

The suspect, 44-year-old Donald Parker, was arrested for the shooting and has eight prior felonies, according to police.

News 3 obtained police body camera video from an incident in April. Police were called because of more fighting and accusations of property damage.

One woman connected with the case described what it was like on Monday night during the shooting.

“We barricaded the front door, holding the kids down and hunkered down in the back room and holding the kids down as my brother-in-law was crying because he saw everything and was trying to keep the kids safe while calling 911,” said the woman, who didn't want to be identified.

Parker was denied bond at his hearing Wednesday morning.

He had a second hearing about protective orders that expired between him and his neighbors.

Parker told the judge he is fearful for the safety of his family.

The judge said the first time he encountered these neighbors, he thought this situation could have escalated and now suggested that both sides mind their own business.

He did not want to hear details about the case and extended the protective orders until August 6.

With eight felony convictions, Parker has a history of run-ins with law enforcement. The Portsmouth City Jail provided News 3 with his prior mugshots.

He was out on bond for a firearm by felon charge from last August up until his recent arrest on Monday. He has prior charges for assault, possession of a gun as a felon, drugs, assaulting police and several others.

Parker declined an interview with us from jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, firearm by convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Parker is being held without bond.

