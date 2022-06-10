News 3 partners with YWCA South Hampton Roads for the Inaugural Conference on R.E.S.T. at Norfolk State on June 15

NORFOLK, Va. - On Wednesday, June 15, join YWCA South Hampton Roads for the Inaugural Conference on R.E.S.T. (Racial Equity and Social Transformation), an informative, transformational and educational event in our region.

News 3 is partnering with the YWCA to put on the event.

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Norfolk State University's School of Nursing, located at 700 Park Avenue.

The conference will serve as a training ground for the next steps toward racial reconciliation and healing in our community and will feature enlightening conversations and a powerful keynote address by NSU professor Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander.

This year's theme is "Journey to Reconciliation," with a focus on the historical perspective of racism in Hampton Roads.

Other highlights from the conference include:

W.O.K.E. HR – Working on Opportunities and Knowledge for an Equitable Hampton Roads: A panel discussion centered on the impact of historical racism on diverse communities in HR today and how to move the needle towards better

– Working on Opportunities and Knowledge for an Equitable Hampton Roads: A panel discussion centered on the impact of historical racism on diverse communities in HR today and how to move the needle towards better Racial Justice Essay Contest – The $1,000 scholarship recipient will share her/his essay

– The $1,000 scholarship recipient will share her/his essay Breakout Sessions to equip participants with knowledge and action plans to carry out the work of justice

to equip participants with knowledge and action plans to carry out the work of justice A “Journey to Reconciliation Walk and Ceremony” – a time of community and personal reflection as we journey to a commitment to racial reconciliation and healing

– a time of community and personal reflection as we journey to a commitment to racial reconciliation and healing Stand Against Racism Community Pledge

A Cookout on the Lawn with food, games and music!

You must RSVP in order to attend. You can register online here.

