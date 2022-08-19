News 3 talks with former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone about recent crime

NORFOLK, Va. - Thursday's violence brings the total number of homicides to 41 in the city so far this year, according to the department.

The police department also continues to have more than 200 vacancies, which former Police Chief Larry Boone says is putting a strain on the department.

Boone retired as chief in April and is now a law enforcement analyst for News 3.

During his time as chief, Boone was vocal about the issues of poverty and illegal guns in contributing to gun violence. He says since he left those problems have clearly not gone away.

As the city also faces an increase in property crime, News 3 asked Boone about how the public may view the city as out of control and unsafe. "Police officers are hard-wired differently. I have no problem going anywhere," he replied.

"A lot of times our violence is due to folks knowing one another. The challenge now is too many folks have powered weapons when they shouldn't have them and when they have these issues with one another they have no regard for those folks who may be in close proximity, which is why you're getting multiple shots," he said.

Boone says long-term solutions will take deep conversations and money. "I don't see [gun violence] changing as long as there's poverty and as long as there is easy access to guns, you guys are going to have plenty to report on," he said.

"This stuff is not a mystery. It takes hard work and difficult decisions. It's costly to unravel," he said.

In 2021, the city saw 61 homicides, so with about four-and-a-half months left in the year, it's possible the city could surpass that count.

News 3 reached out to the city manager, interim police chief, and mayor on Friday, but none agreed to an interview.