NORFOLK, Va. - There is an active homicide investigation at an apartment complex in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police say the shooting took place at Fenner Gardens Apartments located on Fenner Street. The call came in at 4:33 p.m.

Police say two people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three men have been pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently on the scene. News 3 is there now working to learn more details.

This is a developing story.