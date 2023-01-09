News 3 viewer gives thousands to Newport News man in need of money for insulin

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An anonymous News 3 viewer stepped up in a big way after a story aired about a man who couldn't afford his insulin for the coming month.

News 3 reporter Ellen Ice interviewed Bill Ahlman for a story about affordable housing and access to healthcare. Ahlman told Ellen he wasn't refilling his insulin prescription for January because he just couldn't afford it. Ahlman's annual income is $8,000, and his insulin costs $335 a month.

A viewer who wishes to remain anonymous contacted Ellen wanting to help.

On Saturday, she surprised Ahlman with a $3,600 check to help cover Ahlman's medical expenses, courtesy of the generous donor. Ahlman was stunned.

"Wow, thank you very much," said Ahlman. "I was on the verge of not being able to get my medication at all, this is going to get me insulin for a long time."

