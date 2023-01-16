Virginia Beach couple who lost apartment in crash gets help from News 3 viewer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.

The crash happened Wednesday on Featherstone Court. Police said a man was shot before he crashed into the apartment building which sparked a fire.

News 3/Lauryn Bass Virginia Beach police said one person died after a vehicle crashed into this building on Featherstone Court, Jan. 11, 2023.

Laquaine Coleman and her husband who lived in the apartment lost everything. What was a normal day for them, heading to lunch, took an unexpected turn once they came back to find a car inside their kitchen.

The crash took everything from them, even an urn that contained Coleman's son's ashes.

"We was just taking it day by day," said Coleman said.

But a News 3 viewer, Nancy Cosner, saw their story. She just had to help.

"I think hearing her voice saying 'I don't know what we're going to do' and then mentioning that they had a little dog touched me," Cosner said.

Cosner said she doesn't want to be viewed as a Good Samaritan, but her generosity left Coleman holding back tears of joy.

"We're still traumatized from all of this. It's a lot going on, you know, and we just want to be safe, and we just want to thank the person from the bottom of our hearts for accepting us in her home," said Coleman.

While the Red Cross provided assistance to Coleman, it only lasted a few days, and Coleman had to be out of her hotel on Sunday.

"I was really stressing and trying to work at the same time, just putting on a smile like always, but some people can tell that you going through something, and I don't want to burden anybody," said Coleman.

But Coleman said the burden has been lifted, thanks to Cosner, who is letting Coleman, Coleman's husband, and their dog stay with her rent-free and with no move-out deadline.

News 3 watched as both walked upstairs to see Coleman's new space for the very first time.

"Okay, so the bedroom is right here to the left, and then there's a little TV room over here. It's important to have a TV, so you all can go in there and have your coffee or whatever you want," said Cosner.

Coleman called the space "cozy."

A devastating fire sparked a friendship between Coleman and Cosner.

"The moment I stepped in here it felt like home, we're blessed to have you with us, and inviting us into your home we appreciate it and we won't forget it," Coleman said. "You guys are a great team. I appreciate you guys for just being in our corner because you all helped out and your colleagues, as well. So I just love everybody, I just thank you," said Coleman.

Coleman and her husband created a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet. They have a goal of $25,000.

