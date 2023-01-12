VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Laquan Cole and Grayson Lassiter left their Virginia Beach apartment restaurant Wednesday to go have lunch at a restaurant. All seemed normal.

But what they saw when they got back to their apartment building was anything but normal.

A car had crashed into their building before catching fire. The driver was found dead inside.

The apartment is no longer livable, leaving Cole and Lassiter devastated.

"I work and come home. But now I don’t have a home to come home to because someone died in the kitchen in a car. Then the car caught on fire," Cole said.

Cole has lived in her apartment in Virginia Beach’s Aden Park for five years. She lost several valuables in the crash, but there was one thing that was very near and dear to her heart.

"I tried going in because my son’s urn is in there and they wouldn’t let me go in. I just broke down. I had a lot of valuables in there," Cole said.

Cole says her dog, Blondie, was inside the apartment during the crash and was relieved to find out she was safe.

"My dog was in the kitchen when the car drove through the house. The way this accident happened or homicide, my dog would have been dead but she wasn’t. God saved her," Cole said.

She said she's thankful she wasn't home when it all happened.

"It’s a good thing me and my husband were not there because I usually come home on my break," she said. "I’m a nurse. I take care of my patients and come home on break and then go back."

Cole and neighbors told News 3's Leondra Head they heard gunshots before the car crashed into the apartment.

"I heard two gunshots," Cole said. "I was hoping that everyone over there was okay."

Now, Cole and her husband are left without a home.

"Nobody deserves this. They just need to stop the violence," Cole said.

The Red Cross will be helping Cole and her husband for the next few days.