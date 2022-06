CHESAPEAKE, Va. - There's a new News 3 family member!

Our own Meteorologist April Loveland welcomed a baby boy Sunday morning.

Zealand Rex was born at Chesapeake Regional at 9:15 a.m. on June 5, 2022.

He was born weighing in at 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

April Loveland

April and her family are doing well. News 3 wishes them congratulations and we are excited to have a new family member!

April Loveland