News 3's Barbara Ciara honored with President's Award at Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals luncheon

News 3 Anchor Barbara Ciara honored with President's Award at the 2022 Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals 40th anniversary luncheon
Barbara Ciara honored at 2022 HRBMP 40th Anniversary Luncheon 10-22-22.jpg
NORFOLK, Va. - Saturday, Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals (HRBMP) awarded News 3's Barbara Ciara with the President's Award for Years of Outstanding Dedication and Service.

During Saturday afternoon's 40th Anniversary luncheon, HRBMP's current president, Lisa Godley, honored Ciara's 41 years of service to Hampton Roads and local media.

Ciara has served as HRBMP's President twice, and is one of two HRBMP presidents to also serve as President of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

HRBMP is the local chapter of NABJ.

