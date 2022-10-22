News 3's Barbara Ciara honored with President's Award at Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals luncheon

NORFOLK, Va. - Saturday, Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals (HRBMP) awarded News 3's Barbara Ciara with the President's Award for Years of Outstanding Dedication and Service.

During Saturday afternoon's 40th Anniversary luncheon, HRBMP's current president, Lisa Godley, honored Ciara's 41 years of service to Hampton Roads and local media.

Ciara has served as HRBMP's President twice, and is one of two HRBMP presidents to also serve as President of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

HRBMP is the local chapter of NABJ.